First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Acquired by Mendota Financial Group LLC

Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 0.2% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,800,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,378,000 after acquiring an additional 286,168 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 326,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.75 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $18.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.61.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

