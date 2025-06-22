Head-To-Head Survey: Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) & Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) and Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Airship AI has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuit has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.9% of Airship AI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Intuit shares are held by institutional investors. 57.9% of Airship AI shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Intuit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airship AI 0 0 1 0 3.00 Intuit 1 2 19 1 2.87

Airship AI currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.50%. Intuit has a consensus target price of $787.95, suggesting a potential upside of 3.52%. Given Airship AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Airship AI is more favorable than Intuit.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airship AI $17.98 million 9.28 -$57.47 million ($0.67) -7.82 Intuit $16.29 billion 13.04 $2.96 billion $12.32 61.78

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than Airship AI. Airship AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intuit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airship AI -9.97% -75.79% -51.76% Intuit 19.07% 21.46% 11.99%

Summary

Intuit beats Airship AI on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airship AI

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding. It serves government, public sector, law enforcement, military, and commercial enterprise organizations. The company was formerly known as Super Simple AI, Inc. and changed its name to Airship AI Holdings, Inc. in March 2023. Airship AI Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax. The Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks services, that includes financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, time tracking, merchant payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses; and Mailchimp services, such as e-commerce, marketing automation, and customer relationship management. This segment also offers QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Online Advanced, a cloud-based solution; QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted solution; and QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; payment-processing solutions, including credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and ACH payment services; and financial supplies and financing for small businesses, as well as electronic filing of federal and state income tax returns. The Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services. The Credit Karma segment offers consumers with a personal finance platform that provides personalized recommendations of home, auto, and personal loans, as well as credit cards and insurance products. The ProTax segment provides Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax-preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax Online tax products, electronic tax filing service, and bank products and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including multi-channel shop-and-buy experiences, websites and call centers, mobile application stores, and retail and other channels. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

