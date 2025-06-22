MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $359,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $628.48 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $648.76. The firm has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $585.60 and a 200-day moving average of $594.88.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

