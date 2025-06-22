Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Purchases 1,141 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 130.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,018 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $94.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $118.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.46. The stock has a market cap of $119.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COP

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.