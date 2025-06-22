Radix 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $322.07 Thousand (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 22nd. In the last week, Radix has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radix coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Radix has a market capitalization of $70.94 million and approximately $322.07 thousand worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Radix Coin Profile

Radix’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 13,172,269,172 coins and its circulating supply is 10,807,426,676 coins. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

