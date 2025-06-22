Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Price Reaches $0.54 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Wrapped Cardano has a total market cap of $6.35 million and $8.85 thousand worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano launched on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 11,691,465 coins. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 11,690,340.93490812. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.5526691 USD and is down -5.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $7,618.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

