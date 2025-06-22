Nilsine Partners LLC Purchases 206 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $278.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.58 and a 200-day moving average of $266.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. General Dynamics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $316.90.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 8.08%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Argus set a $295.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 7,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.44, for a total value of $2,142,281.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,828,587.08. This represents a 0.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

