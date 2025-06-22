Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $272.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $264.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.48. The company has a market capitalization of $270.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

