Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

