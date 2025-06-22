Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Sells 348 Shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV cut its stake in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,374 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Shell from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.26.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $72.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $215.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.39. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $58.55 and a fifty-two week high of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.31.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 65.90%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

