952 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Bought by Ewa LLC

Ewa LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 952 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5,018.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $218.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $153.88 and a 52 week high of $234.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $637.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.80 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.75% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CHKP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $255.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.44.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

