Synergy Asset Management LLC Sells 3,539 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Synergy Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Midwest Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $699,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 537,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $162.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.38 and a 1 year high of $176.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.22.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

