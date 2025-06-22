Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Purchases 1,743 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 174.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,701,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,311,864,000 after buying an additional 413,963 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 178,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.88.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $141.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.56. Valero Energy Corporation has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $167.78.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 159.72%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

