iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Bought by Cohalo Advisory LLC

Cohalo Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 19.3% of Cohalo Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cohalo Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,084,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $695,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $214,542,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 33,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.15 and a 12 month high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

