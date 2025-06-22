Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 126,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 199.2% in the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 23,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,128,000 after acquiring an additional 179,971 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $90.69 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.65 and a 12-month high of $92.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

