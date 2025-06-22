Ewa LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ewa LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $89.69 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.24 and a 1-year high of $97.22. The stock has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 167.25% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $275,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,216. This trade represents a 39.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $25,686.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,285 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,386. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.33 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $101.67 to $106.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $96.67 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $83.33 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.30.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

