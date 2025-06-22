Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Ewa LLC

Ewa LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,953,000 after buying an additional 119,060 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,672,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,928,000 after purchasing an additional 542,548 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,260,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,054,000 after purchasing an additional 52,024 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,789,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,498,000 after purchasing an additional 176,938 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,357 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $231.54 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.14 and a 200-day moving average of $232.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

