Ewa LLC Purchases 1,465 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ewa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Ewa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ewa LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,107,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,011,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $106.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.74 and a 200 day moving average of $109.45. The company has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

