World Equity Group Inc. Buys 507 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

World Equity Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.8% of World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 570,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,332,000 after purchasing an additional 110,772 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Legacy Trust lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 10,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.4%

XOM stock opened at $114.81 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.56 and its 200-day moving average is $108.60. The firm has a market cap of $494.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil



Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

