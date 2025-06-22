Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XOM. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $789,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $48,348,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 6,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 40,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after buying an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 23,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $114.81 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

