NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.77 and traded as high as C$5.04. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$4.96, with a volume of 1,032,047 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.
View Our Latest Analysis on NWH.UN
NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Down 1.0%
NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile
NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- More Than a Monetary Metal: Silver’s Case for Outperformance
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Retail Sales Signal Upside for These 3 Consumer Stocks
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- GE Aerospace Turns Engines Into Long-Term Profits
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.