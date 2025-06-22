NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.77 and traded as high as C$5.04. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$4.96, with a volume of 1,032,047 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NWH.UN

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Down 1.0%

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05.

(Get Free Report)

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.