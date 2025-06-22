Radio One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Radio One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.50 and traded as low as $1.45. Radio One shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 68,501 shares trading hands.
Radio One Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.53.
Radio One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter. Radio One had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radio One
Radio One Company Profile
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Radio One
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- More Than a Monetary Metal: Silver’s Case for Outperformance
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Retail Sales Signal Upside for These 3 Consumer Stocks
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- GE Aerospace Turns Engines Into Long-Term Profits
Receive News & Ratings for Radio One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radio One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.