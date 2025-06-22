Radio One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Radio One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.50 and traded as low as $1.45. Radio One shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 68,501 shares trading hands.

Radio One Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $66.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Radio One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter. Radio One had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Radio One

Radio One Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UONE. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Radio One by 501,907.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 70,267 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Radio One by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Radio One by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

