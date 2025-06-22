ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Stock Price Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2025

Shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EETGet Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.10 and traded as high as $60.66. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $59.56, with a volume of 4,373 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average of $54.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EETFree Report) by 390.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,376 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned about 41.73% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

