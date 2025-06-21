Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd Sells 2,438 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 54,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.02 and a 200 day moving average of $60.81. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

