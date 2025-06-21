Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Has $350,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,475,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.

BATS:ICVT opened at $88.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.02. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.97 and a twelve month high of $89.71.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

