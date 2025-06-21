XY Planning Network Inc. Purchases 463 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

XY Planning Network Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. XY Planning Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XMHQ. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,638,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,341,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,952,000 after acquiring an additional 381,123 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1,709.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 235,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,173,000 after acquiring an additional 222,325 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 289,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,483,000 after acquiring an additional 176,416 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 386,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,073,000 after acquiring an additional 172,184 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XMHQ opened at $96.13 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $80.60 and a 12 month high of $109.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.17 and a 200-day moving average of $96.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.04.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.