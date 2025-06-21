Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $604,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in Altria Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Altria Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NYSE MO opened at $59.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.18. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $61.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.44% and a net margin of 43.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

