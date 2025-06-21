XY Planning Network Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

XY Planning Network Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,476 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 1.6% of XY Planning Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. XY Planning Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $50.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day moving average is $49.38. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $50.29.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0978 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

