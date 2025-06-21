Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,651 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,651 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $199.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.