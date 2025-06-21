Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas Acquires 68 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.2% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of IVV stock opened at $596.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $576.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $583.04. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The firm has a market cap of $585.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

