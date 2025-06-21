Canton Hathaway LLC Acquires 175 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $142,512.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,939,336.24. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $665,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,720 shares in the company, valued at $34,621,540. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $144.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.39.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $115.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.58. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.05, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $102.35 and a 12-month high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $390.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 385.32%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

