Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.3% of Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.6%

PG stock opened at $158.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $163.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.13. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.58 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.86.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

