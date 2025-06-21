Garde Capital Inc. Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,567,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,116,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Garde Capital Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,125,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,907,000 after buying an additional 8,312,317 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,920,000 after buying an additional 45,154,186 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,775,000 after buying an additional 28,060,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,618,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,399,000 after buying an additional 1,376,702 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.59. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $71.10 and a 12-month high of $75.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2403 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

