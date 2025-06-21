Elser Financial Planning Inc Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Elser Financial Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 14,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 563,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,004,000 after buying an additional 9,006 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 68,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $66.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $54.98 and a 12 month high of $68.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.67.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4851 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.