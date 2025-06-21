Union Savings Bank Acquires Shares of 6,031 iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMF. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

CMF opened at $55.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.35. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $58.18.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

