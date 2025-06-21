Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by XY Planning Network Inc.

XY Planning Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 76.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the quarter. XY Planning Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 75,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $66.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.58 and a 200 day moving average of $62.67. The stock has a market cap of $89.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $68.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

