iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Sold by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,452 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $8,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPAC. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $65.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $54.90 and a 12-month high of $68.52.

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

