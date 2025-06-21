Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS) versus Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Financial Survey

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) and Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Maison Solutions and Empire”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maison Solutions $58.04 million 0.30 -$3.34 million ($0.07) -12.72 Empire N/A N/A N/A $2.61 15.42

Analyst Ratings

Empire has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Maison Solutions. Maison Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Empire, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Maison Solutions and Empire, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maison Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 Empire 0 2 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.4% of Maison Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.6% of Empire shares are owned by institutional investors. 80.5% of Maison Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Maison Solutions and Empire’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maison Solutions -1.18% -11.72% -1.60% Empire N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Empire beats Maison Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maison Solutions

Maison Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores. It also offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Maison International, Inc. and changed its name to Maison Solutions Inc. in September 2021. Maison Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Monterey Park, California.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com. It also owns interest in the Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust, an open-ended real estate investment trust to own, operate, and develop a portfolio of grocery and pharmacy-anchored shopping centers, freestanding stores, and mixed-use developments; and various equity accounted interests in Genstar partnerships that develop residential real estate properties in Ontario, Western Canada, and the United States. Empire Company Limited was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Stellarton, Canada.

