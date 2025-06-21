INLIF (NASDAQ:INLF) vs. Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Financial Comparison

INLIF (NASDAQ:INLF – Get Free Report) and Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for INLIF and Gates Industrial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INLIF 0 0 0 0 0.00 Gates Industrial 0 3 6 0 2.67

Gates Industrial has a consensus target price of $23.22, indicating a potential upside of 5.67%. Given Gates Industrial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gates Industrial is more favorable than INLIF.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INLIF $15.80 million 1.17 N/A N/A N/A Gates Industrial $3.41 billion 1.66 $194.90 million $0.82 26.80

This table compares INLIF and Gates Industrial”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gates Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than INLIF.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.5% of Gates Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Gates Industrial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares INLIF and Gates Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INLIF N/A N/A N/A Gates Industrial 6.39% 10.15% 5.00%

Summary

Gates Industrial beats INLIF on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INLIF

INLIF Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development of injection molding machine-dedicated manipulator arms. Its products include: Three-axis robot, Five-axis robot and bull head type manipulator. The company was founded on January 4, 2023 and is headquartered in Quanzhou, China.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

