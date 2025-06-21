Financial Review: Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS) & Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED)

Linkers Industries (NASDAQ:LNKS – Get Free Report) and Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.2% of Universal Display shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Universal Display shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Linkers Industries and Universal Display’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Linkers Industries N/A N/A N/A Universal Display 35.40% 15.35% 13.47%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Linkers Industries $22.75 million 0.26 N/A N/A N/A Universal Display $647.68 million 11.10 $222.08 million $4.81 31.45

This table compares Linkers Industries and Universal Display”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Universal Display has higher revenue and earnings than Linkers Industries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Linkers Industries and Universal Display, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Linkers Industries 0 0 0 0 0.00 Universal Display 0 2 5 0 2.71

Universal Display has a consensus target price of $190.43, indicating a potential upside of 25.89%. Given Universal Display’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Universal Display is more favorable than Linkers Industries.

Summary

Universal Display beats Linkers Industries on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Linkers Industries

Linkers Industries Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the business of manufacturing, supplying, and selling connectors, assemblies, wire, and cable harnesses. It operates through the following geographical segments: Thailand, Malaysia, Switzerland, the United States of America, and Others. The company was founded on December 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Sungai Petani, Malaysia.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand. It is also involved in the research, development, and commercialization of other OLED device and manufacturing technologies, including FOLED that are flexible OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs on flexible substrates; and OVJP, an organic vapor jet printing technology. In addition, the company provides technology development and support services, including third-party collaboration and support to third parties for the commercialization of their OLED products; and contract research services in the areas of chemical synthesis research, development, and commercialization for non-OLED applications, as well as engages in the intellectual property and technology licensing activities. Universal Display Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

