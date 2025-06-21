Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Position Raised by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 639,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,116 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF comprises about 3.8% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF were worth $15,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNDX. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF by 201.8% in the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $24.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.73. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company ETF has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.94.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

