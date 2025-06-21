Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Buys 112 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Onefund LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $560.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.95.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total transaction of $872,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,089.10. This represents a 43.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $509.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.56 billion, a PE ratio of 74.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.47. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $413.82 and a 12 month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

