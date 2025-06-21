Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 26,221,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,878,000 after purchasing an additional 19,397,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,743,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605,152 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,520,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,209,000 after acquiring an additional 832,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,365,000 after acquiring an additional 301,772 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,253,526,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG opened at $198.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.24. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $205.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.