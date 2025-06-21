Contrasting Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) and Wing Yip Food Holdings Group (NASDAQ:WYHG)

Wing Yip Food Holdings Group (NASDAQ:WYHG – Get Free Report) and Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Wing Yip Food Holdings Group and Mama’s Creations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wing Yip Food Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Mama’s Creations 0 0 4 0 3.00

Mama’s Creations has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 32.91%. Given Mama’s Creations’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mama’s Creations is more favorable than Wing Yip Food Holdings Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wing Yip Food Holdings Group $144.63 million 0.43 $11.25 million N/A N/A Mama’s Creations $123.33 million 2.41 $3.71 million $0.11 71.82

This table compares Wing Yip Food Holdings Group and Mama’s Creations”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Wing Yip Food Holdings Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mama’s Creations.

Profitability

This table compares Wing Yip Food Holdings Group and Mama’s Creations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wing Yip Food Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A Mama’s Creations 3.41% 18.19% 9.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.2% of Mama’s Creations shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Mama’s Creations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mama’s Creations beats Wing Yip Food Holdings Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wing Yip Food Holdings Group

Wing Yip Food Holdings Group Ltd. is a holding company. It engages in the business of processing, selling, and distributing cured meat products including cured pork sausages, cured pork meat, and other cured meat products such as cured chicken, cured duck, and cured fish; snack products including ready-to-eat sausages, jerky, duck necks, duck feet, and clay pot rice; and frozen meat products including frozen sausages, frozen beef patties, and frozen chicken breast fillets. The company was founded on April 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Zhongshan, China.

About Mama’s Creations

Mama’s Creations, Inc. engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products. Its brands include MamaMancini’s, Creative Salads, and The Olive Branch. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

