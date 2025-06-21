Top Manufacturing Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 20th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Oracle, and Exxon Mobil are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.83. 9,261,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,586,751. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.51. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $133.57 and a 52 week high of $226.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Oracle stock traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.31. 7,787,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,806,408. The company has a market capitalization of $579.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.93 and a 200 day moving average of $161.36. Oracle has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $216.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,141,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,694,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $491.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.66. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34.

