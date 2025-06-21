Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Position Lowered by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank decreased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,913 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,508,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,524,000 after purchasing an additional 14,996,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,745,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,644,000 after acquiring an additional 595,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $324,857,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,289,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,585,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $25.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.27. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.06%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 9th. DZ Bank cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cfra Research cut Kraft Heinz from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.35.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

