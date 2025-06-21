Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC decreased its position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $68.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.70. Cameco Corporation has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $71.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $549.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.07 million. Cameco had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.30.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

