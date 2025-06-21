Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Bonfire Financial

Bonfire Financial raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Bonfire Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bonfire Financial’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $547.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $527.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $563.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

