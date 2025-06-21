Esports Stocks Worth Watching – June 20th

PENN Entertainment, Madison Square Garden, Insight Enterprises, Sphere Entertainment, and Beasley Broadcast Group are the five Esports stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Esports stocks within the last several days.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,286,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,305. PENN Entertainment has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $23.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.59 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Madison Square Garden (MSGS)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Shares of Madison Square Garden stock traded up $16.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,001. Madison Square Garden has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $237.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $191.29 and a 200-day moving average of $203.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 989.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Insight Enterprises (NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,986. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $228.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.15 and a 200-day moving average of $149.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Sphere Entertainment (SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Shares of SPHR stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $39.06. The stock had a trading volume of 182,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.65. Sphere Entertainment has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $50.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.16.

Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc., a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Shares of BBGI stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.33. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81.

