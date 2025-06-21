XY Planning Network Inc. Invests $257,000 in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

XY Planning Network Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 25,953 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 548.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 167,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 141,460 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 822,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,218,000 after acquiring an additional 397,716 shares during the period. White & Co Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,074,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 24,323 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $21.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.95. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

